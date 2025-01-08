🔺 Renee Martine Lamanna is a South Jersey Woman who has been missing for over 30 years

🔺 She is considered to be endangered

🔺 Family believes she may have suffered from amnesia

This mystery has vexed a South Jersey family and authorities for over 30 years.

What makes the story even more complicated, is the fact they believe the subject of the search may not even know her real identity.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

Renee Lamanna was a college student living in New York when she experienced a psychiatric emergency.

She was taken to a psychiatric hospital in New York where she was treated and released to family members.

Her family brought her to a home in Ocean City, NJ where she had dinner with family members.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

That evening, the family says she ran from the house. They say the weather was freezing and all she had was a blue bathcoat that she was carrying.

Renee was seen for the last time outside the Waterfront Bar in Somers Point.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

Her bathcoat was later found a couple of blocks away.

Authorities believe she may have hitch-hiked out of the area.

Since Renee's disappearance, there have been sightings in New Jersey in May 1995 and New York in December of the same year.

Incredibly, authorities say there were reported sightings of someone resembling Renee between 2014 and 2016 in Virginia and North Carolina.

Reports indicated she was hitchhiking and was holding maps.

Her family says Lamanna had volunteered with the Peace Corps in Morocco, and she dated an Afghan immigrant taxi driver for ten years.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

She suffered a mental breakdown as a result of the end of that relationship.

About Renee

Sex: Female Ethnicity: White

Date of Birth: May 2, 1958 (66)

Height: 5'2" Weight: 100lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

According to a posting on The Charley Project

Lamanna has a widow's peak on her forehead, and she has a keloid scar on one of her inner elbows.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

She converted to the Muslim faith before her 1994 disappearance, and she does not drink alcohol or use drugs as per her religious beliefs.

She also maintained a vegan diet in 1994.

Some agencies may spell her last name "LaManna." Lamanna may use the names Darleen Hansen, Darleen Hartsfield, Darleen Hatfield, Renee Leman, and/or Jean Smith. She speaks French, Arabic, Portuguese, and Farsi as well as English.

Credit: The Charley Project Credit: The Charley Project loading...

Source: The Charley Project

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis