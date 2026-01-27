While you don't have to pass through customs when entering New Jersey, certain things are prohibited from being brought across state lines into the Garden State.

Items You Knew Were Prohibited From Crossing State Lines

Certain things are fairly obvious inclusions when it comes to items prohibited from crossing any state lines, such as illegal drugs, hazardous materials, firearms and ammunition, acids and treatment chemicals, certain food products, and illegal substances like absinthe and Rohypnol.

Items You May Not Have Known Were Prohibited at Customs

Many countries have restrictions on what you can bring into that country. These restrictions may include food, pets, and medications.

Some of the restricted items are not so obvious. Some countries may not allow you to take certain items out of the country, like antiques, animal skins, dog or cat fur, religious artifacts, and literature.

Eight Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey

According to New Jersey attorney Phillip J. Murphy, several items are restricted for people moving across state lines into New Jersey.

Technically, federal law allows all Americans to transport their own (legal) firearms throughout the nation.

However, New Jersey’s state laws often take precedence. This is especially true at airports in New Jersey, which are more likely to enforce state and local firearm laws rather than respect federal laws.

Here is a look at eight things you are banned from bringing into New Jersey.

