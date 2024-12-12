🔴 TikTok is owned by Chinese-based ByteDance

🔴 There is concern that large amounts of users' personal data is being shared with the Chinese government.

🔴 President Biden signed a bill that bans the platform effect January 19

Can this be the end?

In April of this year, President Biden signed into law a bill that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States.

The bill is called, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the bill passed overwhelmingly.

At issue: TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance.

The company is said to be collecting data from users without their knowledge.

ByteDance is based in China. According to Chinese law, companies are compelled to share user data on request.

The fear is that the Chinese government can then use sensitive data for espionage, and cyberattacks on the United States.

Additionally, the company can adjust its algorithm to influence public opinion. This can also be used to spread false information.

Many people have shrugged off the threats and pointed out that other platforms can be just as dangerous.

The difference is that an American adversary has great influence on TikTok.

Experts say the threat is real.

Up until now, it seems as though many people didn't believe the platform could be banned.

In May, ByteDance sued the government claiming the law was unconstitutional.

However, a DC Circuit panel of judges ruled against the company and ordered ByteDance to sell off TikTok by January 19th or face a ban.

Last week, a Federal court upheld the lower court's ruling moving the ban closer to reality.

If the app were banned, companies like Apple and Google would be forced to remove the app from their stores.

The app has already been banned from devices owned by federal and many state governments.

The government also can compel ISP providers to block users from accessing the app.

ByteDance has indicated they plan to fight this to the Supreme Court.

Source: CNET

