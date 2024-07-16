Oh boy, here we go again. Another major business has announced a security breach, and if you use AT&T for your cell service, you're going to want to know about this.

Late last week, AT&T announced they had experienced a data breach that impacted almost all their customers.

But check this out, the breach happened in April, but the company received permission from the US Justice Department to wait until last week to tell their customers.

According to the company, the breach occurred between May 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, as well as January 2, 2023.

Read More: Breaking News: AT&T Outage Disrupts Cross-Carrier Calls Across Nation (wfpg.com)

Details like customer names, social security numbers, and actual text content were not taken.

Experts say that while personal details don't appear to have been taken, the information taken could be pieced together to make it possible to trace information about calls made by the numbers.

Many publicly available computer programs can be used to find personal information about telephone numbers.

As these breaches have become more common, people have tended to gloss over the situation. However, authorities are reacting to this breach with a sense of urgency.

Get our free mobile app

A report on ABC News quotes the Department of Justice as saying the information was withheld from the public because releasing the information earlier would “pose a substantial risk to national security and public safety.”

Customers who want a record of the calls their telephone number was involved in, can get a call history by clicking here.

AT&T has set up a page for customers to get more information.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany