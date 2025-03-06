Atlantic County Traffic Deaths Hit 10-Year High, 2nd Worst in NJ

Atlantic County continued to see an alarming number of traffic deaths last year, placing second in the state for fatalities.

Overall, New Jersey saw a 14% rise in traffic-related deaths in 2024.

Alarming 2024 Traffic Deaths Numbers in Atlantic County

58 people died in traffic fatalities in Atlantic County in 2024, the highest number in a decade. 40 people were killed in Atlantic County from traffic crashes in 2023.

Only Middlesex County, with 62 deaths, saw more traffic-related deaths in New Jersey last year, according to NJ State Police statistics.

Middlesex County has a population over three times the size of the 276,000 people in Atlantic County.

Atlantic County Law Enforcement Team Up for Safety

The Atlantic County Chiefs of Police have teamed with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to bring those deadly numbers down in 2025.

“As part of this effort, you may see neighboring jurisdictions supporting each other in traffic enforcement throughout these targeted zones,” Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a news release.

“Our goal is to send a clear message that reckless and impaired driving will not be tolerated, no matter where it happens in Atlantic County.”

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, the president of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association, put the traffic deaths into perspective.

“These are not just statistics; they are parents, children, and friends who should have made it home safely. We must all work together to prevent these tragedies.”

The Division of Highway Traffic Safety Atlantic-Cape May Region plans to target high-risk areas for violations such as speeding, impaired driving, and pedestrian safety infractions.

Traffic Fatalities in Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean Counties

Here's a look at 2024 traffic fatalities in other South Jersey counties.

- Cape May County had 9 fatalities

- Cumberland County had a disturbing 32 deaths with a county population of just over 152,000

- Ocean County had 46 fatalities, 12 involving pedestrians.

Food Network Famous: Guy Fieri's Favorite South Jersey Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis