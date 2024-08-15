Atlantic County Horse Dies from Virus Dangerous to Humans

A horse in Atlantic County died on Saturday from a rare but serious virus transmitted to horses and humans by mosquitoes.

According to the NJ Dept of Agriculture, a 15-year-old mare from Atlantic County died from EEE, eastern equine encephalitis, a serious mosquito-borne illness in horses.

It is the first reported case of EEE for a New Jersey horse in 2024. The Dept. of Agriculture says the horse died as a result of the disease on August 3. The horse was vaccinated on July 29, but prior vaccination history is unknown.

What Is EEE?

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare but serious virus transmitted to other birds, humans, horses, and other animals by mosquitoes, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.

EEE causes inflammation of the brain tissue and has a significantly higher risk of death in horses than West Nile Virus infection. A mosquito bite transmits the disease.

The virus cycles between birds and mosquitoes with horses and humans being incidental hosts.

EEE infections in horses are not a significant risk factor for human infection because horses (like humans) are "dead-end" hosts for the virus. However, a bite from a mosquito with the virus does transmit it to humans.

Back in 2019, several mosquito samples tested positive for EEE, and a human case in an Atlantic County resident was confirmed among a total of three in New Jersey.

The first EEE-positive mosquito pool was detected in Cape May County this year.

What Precautions Should You Take?

The NJ DOA advises livestock owners to vaccinate against West Nile Virus, EEE, and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Effective equine vaccines for EEE and WNV are available commercially. Horse owners should contact their veterinarians if their horses are not up to date on their vaccinations against both EEE and WNV.

People can protect themselves from EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases by following these standard precautions:

Avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellent whenever you go outdoors. According to the Centers for Disease Control, only repellents containing DEET offer long-lasting protection after a single application.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Make sure any buckets, bird baths, flower pots, and other containers that hold water and provide an ideal environment for mosquitoes are kept empty.

