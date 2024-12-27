We asked our listeners to tell us about their favorite Atlantic City non-casino restaurants. Here's what they told us.

Listeners Pick Their Favorite AC Eateries

What a group of restaurants!

Aren't we so lucky to live in South Jersey?

As you look at a photo gallery of these 16 restaurants chosen by listeners, you'll see lots of great Italian options, upscale places, comfort food, steak, Mexican, Vietnamese, French & Afghan food, contemporary dining, and some of the best pizza and subs you can get anywhere.

If you haven't noticed, many places in America don't offer nearly as much diversity in dining choices.

Heck, there are towns in the Midwest and down South where you can't find any local restaurants. Every restaurant is a national chain.

How boring.

Restaurants With Lots of History

Another thing I noticed about many of the restaurants on this list. They have been successful for the long haul. Here are a few examples...

Angelo's Fairmount Tavern opened in 1935.

Chef Vola's has been around since 1921 and was named one of 'America's classics' by the James Beard Foundation in 2011.

Dock's Oyster House was opened by 'Dock' Dougherty in 1897.

The Orange Loop favorite, The Irish Pub is celebrated as one of America's oldest Irish pubs and served as a speakeasy during Prohibition.

That's some history and some good eating and drinking, too!

If you are one of the many listeners who helped us put this list together ...thank you.

Let's look at Atlantic City's favorite non-casino restaurants -- listener picks.

