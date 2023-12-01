Atlantic City's Christmas festivities, now known as the "Tinseltown Holiday Experience", get started the weekend of Dec. 1-3 with the tree-lighting ceremony at The Yard at Bally's on Friday, Dec 1 from 5:30 - 7 pm, and the Atlantic City Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec, 2nd at noon.

Karin Martin, the marketing director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), announced the lineup of holiday events this week. One highlight is the news that the star of TV's Frasier, Kelsey Grammer will serve as the grand marshal for the Atlantic City Christmas Parade.

Martin says there is something for everyone this Christmas season in AC. “From the exciting entertainment at our casinos to festive events throughout the resort for all ages, we welcome everyone to come and embrace the spirit of the holiday season.”

Kelsey Grammer has been a frequent visitor to Atlantic City in recent years, making guest bartending appearances and promoting his craft beer company, Faith American Brewing.

Grammer has also been in the news as the reboot of Frasier has recently premiered on Paramount Plus.

The Atlantic City Christmas Parade is one of the first events in this year's busy schedule of Christmas happenings, including the Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees at Boardwalk Hall, the Holiday Cocktail & Mocktail Trail, and the Noyes Holiday Market & Gingerbread Village at Noyes Arts Garage.

Also on tap for the holidays in Atlantic City are live performances from the Atlantic City Ballet at Caesars, Christmas in the Air at Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at Ocean Casino Resort, and more.

See the complete lineup of events for the Atlantic City 2023 Tinseltown Holiday Experience.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis