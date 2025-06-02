This week, a South Jersey Shore town made the list of the Most Affordable Beach Towns for Homebuyers in 2025.

Atlantic City is a Beach Bargain

Atlantic City ranked #3 on this list of affordable beach towns, according to Realtor.com, which pointed out that Atlantic City's median home price is $242,450.

The report goes on to list amenities like wide, free beaches, casino entertainment, an iconic boardwalk, and Atlantic City's convenient location.

Comparing Atlantic City to Other South Jersey Shore Towns

If you're not actively following the prices of homes in South Jersey beach towns these days, let me give you an eye-opening comparison.

According to the latest data, here are the median home prices for five other South Jersey beach towns in 2025:

Brigantine: The median home price in Brigantine in April was $633000, up 10.6% over the previous year.

Wildwood: The median home price in Wildwood in April 2025 was $604,246, an increase of 9.9% over April 2024.

Ocean City: I was a little surprised to see the median home price in Ocean City was "only" $960,000 in April 2025. It was up 4.3% over last year.

Margate: Margate is where I live, so I have checked this one before. In April 2025, the median home price in Margate was $1.5 million.

Sea Isle City: According to Realtor.com, Sea Isle City's median home price in April 2025 is also $1.5 million.

Compare any of those five to Atlantic City's median home price of $242,450, and you begin to see what a bargain Atlantic City is right now.

Developers Are Betting on Atlantic City

Several developers have plans to build homes in Atlantic City. A notable project is Lighthouse Row, a residential development in the Southeast Inlet section.

Kushner Properties, as in Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law, has plans to develop 180 townhomes in four residential buildings and a clubhouse across from Gardner's Basin.

There is a $3 billion housing and commercial project getting closer to reality at Bader Field, including more than 1,500 residential units

