Can Sherrill and Utilities Really Lower NJ Power Bills?
Now that Mikie Sherrill is officially New Jersey's Governor-elect, we can start looking at how her administration will get a handle on New Jersey's skyrocketing electricity costs.
It will take a combination of efforts to bring down electric bills, which have jumped an estimated 22% in the past year.
Atlantic City Electric Vows to Work With Sherrill
"We are eager to work with Gov.-elect Sherrill on long-term solutions to energy affordability, including community solar, battery storage, and other solutions like regulated generation, which would allow community-minded public utilities like Atlantic City Electric to start generating more power in New Jersey."
"Atlantic City Electric has been part of southern New Jersey’s community fabric for more than 100 years. We understand our communities are struggling with high energy costs because our employees are the neighbors, friends, and families that make up these communities. We will continue to step up and are ready to work hand in hand with Gov.-Elect Sherrill to get energy costs under control for all New Jerseyans."
