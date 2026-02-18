An Atlantic City man's early release from the Atlantic County Jail after being convicted of torturing and killing cats has caught the attention of South Jersey animal lovers and an international animal protection organization.

Edwin Sanabia, 27, of the Back Maryland neighborhood in Atlantic City, was charged in July with 13 counts of animal cruelty for allegedly luring cats into his home with food, only to torture and kill them before throwing their bodies away.

Cat Killer Gets Off With Time Served

Sanabia originally faced up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for multiple felony charges.

But on February 9, Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor sentenced Sanabia to a $1,000 fine and five years' probation, after serving only 237 days at the Atlantic County Justice facility while awaiting trial.

The judge has also banned Sanabia from owning or living with any animals.

The next day, Sanabia was released after serving 237 days in jail.

During sentencing, the defense argued for his release with time served, but the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office supported a stricter sentence.

In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization, sent a letter with 11,042 signatures to Prosecutor William E. Reynolds supporting the maximum sentence in this case.

“It is profoundly disheartening that a loophole in the (New Jersey) penal system allows a convicted animal torturer to walk free immediately after sentencing.

Many cats may have suffered at Sanabia’s hands, and he has proven what law enforcement has long known — that those who harm animals are a danger to all members of society,” said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals’ Senior Campaigner.

Neighbors complained About Cat Killing

The Atlantic City police arrested Sanabia last year after investigating reports from concerned citizens about cats being killed.

He was originally charged with luring cats into his home with food, only to torture and kill them before throwing their bodies away in a dumpster.

Following a grand jury indictment, he was facing 11 counts.

"While we are grateful to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lynn Heyer for fighting against his release in court, this outcome highlights a glaring weakness in New Jersey's animal cruelty laws. Sanabia’s psychotic drive to harm vulnerable animals and threaten community members makes his immediate release a true public safety risk. A 364-day sentence should mean 364 days.”

