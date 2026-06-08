The winners are in for the Atlantic City category at the 2026 International Casino Awards.

The casino that won this year, with 32.4% of more than 15,000 player votes tallied by Casinos.com, is Caesars Atlantic City.

The recognition, determined entirely by player votes rather than by industry experts or panels, placed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in second with 17% of the vote, and Borgata Hotel Casino and Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino tied for third with 15%.

The International Casino Awards span more than 100 categories celebrating casino entertainment, ranging from Best Casino in the World to specialized honors such as the Royal Flush Award for Best Casino Toilet.

“The beauty of the International Casino Awards is the recognition it offers to casinos locally,” said Lee Gwilliam, Casinos.com founder.

“While there are national and global categories, it’s important to give resorts that serve their local communities and economies their flowers too.”

Other Awards Winners:

One thing you won't be short on in Atlantic City is choice. Between the Boardwalk and the Marina District, there should be a little something for everyone.

There are mega-resorts for those who like everything self-contained and more modest casinos for those who can find the bigger ones overwhelming.

There are party casinos for the young and more detached, quiet ones for the more restrained, as well as a full variety on the luxury scale, too.

Here are the other Atlantic City 2026 casino award winners and their categories.

International Casino Day Winner: Ocean Casino Resort

Biggest Casino: Borgata Hotel Casino

Most Family-Friendly Casino: Tropicana Atlantic City

Most Luxurious: Ocean Casino Resort

Best for Slots: Borgata Hotel Casino

Best for Table Games: Caesars Atlantic City

Best Location: Bally's Atlantic City Casino Resort

Best Entertainment: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis