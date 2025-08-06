It's sad, but we have been waiting to see how this list of closings would impact New Jersey.

At Home, the big box retailer, announced in June that it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and would close some of its 260 stores across 40 states as part of the process.

Big Lots, Party City, and Joanne Fabrics have made similar moves in the past year.

At Home is trying to eliminate $2 billion in debt and provide new funding to "support the company through its restructuring process and beyond."

All of these companies are fighting declining in-store traffic and competition from online retailers, as well as the potential impacts of the administration's trade policies, as At Home has noted.

What At Home is Saying

At Home CEO Brad Weston, in the June bankruptcy announcement, said: "While we have made significant progress advancing our initiatives to date, we are operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs."

What At Home Sells

At Home calls itself the home decor superstore.

They sell a wide variety of items, like furniture, rugs, wall art, and home accents. They also offer a large selection of patio furniture, outdoor cushions, and garden decor.

And that's not all. At Home has items for the bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom, as well as lamps, lighting, and organization and storage solutions.

At Home Has Eight Stores in New Jersey

Three New Jersey stores were among the first 28 stores that At Home announced would be closing, according to msn.com.

In mid-June, the company announced that stores in Middletown Township and East Ledgewood would close.

-1361 NJ-35, Middletown Township, Monmouth County

- 461 Route 10, East Ledgewood, Morris County

In a July 24 court filing, At Home announced that six additional stores had been marked for closure:

There was one additional New Jersey store included.

- 2341 Route 66, Ocean Township, Monmouth County

Five At Home Stores Will Remain Open in New Jersey

Some of the locations you may have shopped At Home are remaining open.

- Rt 42 North, Turnersville, Gloucester County

- 989 Church Rd, Cherry Hill, Camden County

- 301 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, Mercer County

- 1930 NJ-88, Brick Township, Ocean County

- 77 Willowbrook Blvd Suite 81, Wayne, Passaic County

