Warning From Apple: Keep Your Charging Phone Out Of Bed

Apple issued a warning about the possible dangers of sleeping next to a charging iPhone. My kids are not going to like this news.

The tech giant warns that having a charging close by can 'result in fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property'.

And falling asleep with a phone in your hand is an even bigger no-no. That could lead to the phone getting under a blanket, pillow, or your body and cutting off airflow.

The big problem with the lack of airflow is the possible fire risk. Apple says the charger should be in a 'well-ventilated area when in use or charging' to avoid overheating and nix the fire risk.

The main message is this:

"Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging."

Apple also has advice on how to position your phone during charging and using a third-party charger.

They say you should charge your phone face up, and use the charging cable that comes with your phone and an Apple USB power adapter. If you need to replace it, only do so with a 'Made for iPhone' or third-party cable and power adapters that are 'compliant with USB 2.0 or later'.

The World Health Organization has previously warned that sleeping with your phone close to you can be hazardous to your health.

Smartphones have been proven to emit dangerous radiation which causes an alteration in the system of certain self–regulating processes, such as our biological clock or cardiac rhythm.

