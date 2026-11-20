Appel Farms Arts & Music Center, a 176-acre farm in Elmer, Salem County, that transformed from a chicken farm into an arts and learning center for young people and, for many years, hosted thousands of concertgoers each year for the Appel Farm Music Festival, has announced it is shutting down.

Appel Farms Arts & Music Center in Salem County Announces Its Closing

In a Facebook message on Thursday, Appel Farms announced its closing, blaming several years of funding deficits.

Sixty-six years ago, Clare and Albert Appel had a vision of an arts-centered oasis among the beautiful farmlands of South Jersey. Thousands upon thousands of children and adults have joined us since 1960. We have spent the last several months in conversations with numerous banks, partner organizations, and various legislative and state agencies, unfortunately without a viable option for moving forward. It is with deep sadness that we must therefore announce that the Board of Trustees has now voted to close the Center. We would like to thank everyone who has made Appel Farm their home for the arts over the past 66 years.

The farm said all of its programming is ending, including the popular summer camp, and its staff's last day is Friday.

Appel Farm Hosted "New Jersey's Woodstock"

Like many music lovers, I connected to the farm through the annual Appel Farms Arts & Music Festival.

The one-day festival, which ran from 1989 into the early 2010s, usually held on a Saturday in June, became a major regional cultural event—often nicknamed "New Jersey's Woodstock"—drawing crowds of up to 10,000.

The list of performers who played there over the years was impressive and eclectic.

John Prine, Don McLean, Richie Havens, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lucinda Williams, Little Feat, Randy Newman, Brandi Carlile, Shawn Colvin, Mavis Staples, Robert Cray, Fountains of Wayne, Roseanne Cash, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Leon Redbone, Aimee Mann, and many others took the stage during the festival's run.

Rather than locking into a single genre, the festival emphasized strong songwriting across folk, rock, acoustic, blues, country, Latin, and hip-hop, mixing established headliners with emerging and local acts on outdoor stages.

In the early 2010s, the farm shifted its energy toward its core summer camp, educational outreach, and community arts programs rather than continuing the annual large-scale festival.

25 South Jersey Things We'd Like to Bring Back from the Dead Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis