Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Places to Eat in South Jersey

Anthony Bourdain was a celebrity chef and travel show host who grew up in North Jersey but summered in South Jersey.

He had lots of memories of those early days and opinions about the food, the people, and New Jersey towns.

But in 108 episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on CNN, he only visited New Jersey once, in 2015.

Much of that trip featured South Jersey.

Anthony Bourdain's Food Trail

The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail pays tribute to Bourdain's childhood growing up in Leonia, New Jersey, and summers spent at the Jersey Shore.

Seven of the nine restaurants in the Garden State on the Jersey episode of his award-winning CNN travel and food show "Parts Unknown" (Season 5, Episode 5), were in South Jersey.

The tenth stop on the show was James Salt Water Taffy on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The travel host died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61 while in France to film an episode of his series Parts Unknown.

To honor the proud Jerseyan, after his death, the state Legislature established an Anthony Bourdain Food Trail that showcases the restaurants that Bourdain visited in that memorable episode.

By the way, the other two NJ eateries were Hiram's Hot Dog Stand in Fort Lee and Frank's Deli in Asbury Park.

In this gallery, we concentrate on the seven South Jersey places Anthony Bourdain ate during season 5, episode 5 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

