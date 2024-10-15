Amazing Restored Photos of the Atlantic City Boardwalk,1919

Look at these beautiful still images taken from a restored, colorized video of Atlantic City in 1919.

Restored Video Images of Atlantic City in 1919

Using the latest technology on video over 100 years old, Nass has restored this old video of the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1919 and allowed us to get a closer look at life in the time of your great grandparents.

Nass is a video restoration expert who has done similar restoration work on early 20th century videos of cities around America and the world.

While admitting that the restored video is not historically accurate, it does bring a new vitality to the old video that lets you really get a sense of the people and places you are seeing.

We Have Taken 21 Screenshots of the Restored Video

You will have a chance to see 21 screenshots taken from this video that really give you a chance to study the images and appreciate the them fully.

You will get he chance to see the people of the day, dressed in the formal manner of the time, enjoying a day in the sun on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Beachgoers, military men in uniform, excited children and couples out for a stroll all look very real and very alive in these amazing, restored images.

Go back with us to the excitement of the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1919. After you see the still images, you can watch the restored video in its entirely.

Screenshot Photos From Atlantic City in 1919, Colorized Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

