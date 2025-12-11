Allegiant Airlines is officially flying out of Atlantic City International Airport effective today.

Last night, I went on the Allegiant site and successfully searched for an evening flight from ACY to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Dec 11th, and it confirmed that it was true.

If I had booked the flight, I could have left chilly ACY at 7:40 pm and arrived in FLL on Allegiant Air at 10:15 pm for $116.

Unfortunately, I have to work in South Jersey on Friday morning, so I didn't book the flight, but it made me feel better just knowing that I could have done it.

Another Carrier at ACY

Allegiant Airlines, the budget carrier that got its start in California in the late 1990s, joins Spirit Airlines as the second carrier with flights originating and landing at Atlantic City International.

American Airlines offers service to anywhere they fly with a premium motorcoach connection from ACY to Philadelphia International Airport.

Where Allegiant Flies from ACY

Allegiant Air now flies in and out of Atlantic City to four Florida destinations, to kick off its service.

Allegiant is now offering flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando/Sanford on December 19th, and St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Punta Gorda on February 13th.

In February, the airline will increase the number of flights from ACY to Fort Lauderdale to six times a week.

Atlantic City International broke the news on its Instagram page last month

"Allegiant’s first flight to FLL lands December 11, and they’re not stopping there. Beginning February 11, 2026 at ACY, they’ll boost service from 2 flights a week to 6 flights. More Fort Lauderdale getaways coming your way."

Allegiant Also Added Flights to PHL and Trenton-Mercer Airport

Early next year, Allegiant expects to add 30 new nonstop routes that connect 35 cities across the country are expected to be launched.

Part of these routes are four new airports that didn't previously offer Allegiant flights — including ACY, Philadelphia International Airport, and Trenton-Mercer Airport.

