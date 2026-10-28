Alanis Morissette established herself as one of the foremost female singer-songwriters of the 1990s with her 16-time platinum-certified third album Jagged Little Pill, released shortly after she turned 21 years old in 1995.

The Ottawa, Canada native had already released her 1991 debut Alanis, and 1992’s Now Is the Time before graduating high school and moving to Los Angeles, where Morrissette began work on Jagged Little Pill.

The Epic Release of Jagged Little Pill

After its release, Jagged Little Pill gained steam behind singles like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Ironic,” and “You Learn,” propelling the album to Morissette’s first of three consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard 200.

At the 1996 Grammys, she won four trophies, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song for “You Oughta Know.” The album has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the U.S.

It featured six single releases.

Jagged Little Pill- The Broadway Show

In 2018, Morissette debuted the musical Jagged Little Pill, which reimagines her catalog while adding several new, original compositions, and the production moved to Broadway a year later — landing 15 Tony nominations and two wins, as well as a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

These days, Alanis is actively releasing new music, performing at a Los Angeles residency, and getting ready to spend part of New Year's weekend in Atlantic City with a concert in Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis