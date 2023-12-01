After 46 Years, Ocean City’s 34th St Market Announces Closing

A landmark business in Ocean City will be closing soon after 46 years.

Ocean City's 34th Street Market to Close

Since 1977, the 34th Street Market and Garden Shop has been a big part of the Ocean City 34th Street shopping district. The business, which consists of the market, bike shop and Scoop Box Ice Cream posted this message Wednesday on Instagram.

Many of you have heard the 34th St Market, Bike Shop and Scoop Box Ice Cream Shop will be closing this December 2023. Ron and his team would like to thank everyone for a great 46 years ! Thank you to our wonderful customers! We will hold on to all the great memories! Merry Christmas and have a wonderful New Year! ❤️

Why Is the 34th Street Market Closing?

It appears that 34th Street Market owner Ron Farnath is a tenant in this location and the property's owner is a motivated seller.

A real estate ad lists a sale of the location as pending. According to public records, the property was put on the market in June for $2.3 million.

In September, the price was reduced by $260,000. The pending sale price is listed as $1,575,000, a price drop of over 22 % less than the original asking price.

What is the Reaction From Ocean City Residents?

They are sad, as you might expect. This business has been a part of the community for close to 50 years and housed three popular businesses and rental condos.

Nooooo! The number one thing my son asks for any OCNJ trip is renting bikes at 34th Street. Thank you for the many great memories, the ones that I have from my own childhood and the ones you've given me with my son. So sad to read this. My little one will be devastated to hear her favorite ice cream shop is no longer.… There is no other like it in town. Another oldie is gone 😔 Best of luck!

Will miss getting flowers from you every year! Thanks for so many years of wonderful memories!

