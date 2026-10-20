Here's some good news for Action News viewers.

Longtime meteorologist Adam Joseph has been named chief meteorologist for Action News, 6ABC announced Monday, succeeding Cecily Tynan, who retired in August.

A 20-year Action News veteran, Joseph most recently served as weekday senior meteorologist for the 4 pm., 5:30 pm, and 10 pm newscasts.

"Adam is a beloved figure in the region's broadcasting community and a viewer favorite," said John W. Morris, WPVI-TV general manager.

"His enthusiasm and dedication to forecasting, authenticity and ability to clearly explain complex weather systems have made him a trusted voice across the region and a clear choice to step into this role."

A Look Back at Adam Joseph's Career

Joseph joined 6ABC in 2005 as a weekend meteorologist before moving to weekday and primetime weather broadcasts.

He has contributed to numerous station specials, including the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and previews of the Philadelphia Flower Show and Auto Show, and has made several guest appearances on ABC News' "Good Morning America."

Before WPVI-TV, Joseph served as chief meteorologist at WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and later worked at WSAZ-TV in Charleston-Huntington. There, he earned the AMS Seal of Approval for Television and several awards for excellence in meteorology.

According to 6ABC, Philadelphia Magazine named him Philadelphia's Best Meteorologist in 2009, while the Philadelphia Business Journal honored him with a 40 Under 40 Award for professional excellence and community involvement in 2011.

He has also received multiple Best On-Air Meteorologist honors from Main Line Today.

Adam Joseph's Personal Life

Adam is strongly committed to making a difference in the community and is involved with Hospice and the American Cancer Society.

An avid weightlifter, runner, cyclist, and swimmer, he has completed more than a dozen triathlons since 2001.

A lifelong weather enthusiast, Joseph earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Lyndon State College. He lives in the Philadelphia suburbs with his husband, Karl, and their two children.

Joseph aspires to publish a cookbook and host a cooking and gardening show.

For now, that will have to wait.

A Look at Jim Gardner's Amazing 46-Year Career at Action News Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis