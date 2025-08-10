The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved four cannabis consumption lounges on July 15th, and two of them have recently opened in Atlantic City.

For High Rollers Dispensary and SunnyTien Dispensary & Lounge, this is the long-awaited next phase in the state's weed legalization.

The consumption lounges are a space where consumers can get together in a safe environment and not feel judged as they get high.

The dispensaries say they also hope to become social hubs for locals and tourists to watch sports, see comedy shows, trivia nights, or just hang out.

Seven Things to Know About AC's New Cannabis Lounges

1- The lounges are open to adults 21 and over

2- To come inside costs $5 for 30 minutes, or you can opt to pay $1,200 for an unlimited annual pass.

3- No food or drinks are served. However, you can bring your own food or have it delivered.

4- No alcohol or tobacco allowed. The lounges may deny you entry if you appear intoxicated. Smoking of anything other than cannabis, including all tobacco products, cigars, and blunts, is not allowed.

5- No outside cannabis. You must purchase your cannabis on-site, unless you have a NJ medical marijuana card with properly labeled products.

6- What should you expect? Both AC lounges say they offer everything from a DJ and flat screen TVs, booths and sofas to a bar that replaces liquor bottles with glass water pipes and high-end vaporizers, like the $500 Volcano.

7- Where are they?

- High Rollers Dispensary in the Claridge Hotel at 120 S. Indiana Ave, 609-246-6823. Open from 9 am to 10 pm Monday-Thursday and until midnight on the weekends.

- SunnyTein Dispensary & Lounge, 3004 Atlantic Ave, in the shadow of the Tropicana Hotel & Casino, 609-428-6235. They plan to be open daily from 10 am - 10 pm.

