It's interesting to note that statistically, New Jersey drivers are ranked among the best in the country.

Ask anyone who has driven in New Jersey to describe what it is like to drive in our state, and the responses will be consistent.

They'll tell you that you need nerves of steel, a love for speed, quick reflexes, and a bit of luck.

The Absecon Police Department, utilizing resources from the Atlantic-Cape May Regional Highway Traffic Safety Office, set out to slow things down on Route 30 today.

Read More: Local Business Feud Ends In Compromise On Outdoor Seating (wfpg.com)

As a result of this targeted enforcement campaign, police issued an astounding 61 violations for speeding and speeding-related offenses.

All of these violations occurred on June 7th, during a four-hour period.

Route 30 in Absecon is known as much for the many hotels/motels as it is for accidents.

Police say that the goal of today's campaign is to reduce serious injuries and fatalities by curbing aggressive driving.

Read More: Are Body-Worn Cameras A Game-Changer In Retail Security? (wfpg.com)

Police also warn that this is not a one-and-done campaign. They plan on conducting this zero-tolerance throughout the summer.

Absecon police said in a release, "We appreciate the continued support of the Atlantic-Cape May Regional Highway Traffic Safety Office and our partnership with the Atlantic City Police Department. Together, our goal is to create safe roadways for our residents and visitors to travel."

Jersey Shore Felons Wanted by the Law Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media