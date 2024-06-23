If you're one of the folks who regularly speed through Absecon, or ignore red lights, the Absecon Police Department wants you to know, they are watching.

The Absecon Police has been cracking down on aggressive drivers.

The crackdown has resulted in hundreds of traffic citations, and the police say this is only the beginning.

Absecon Police Use Grant to Employ Targeted Aggressive Driving Enforcement

The department has utilized the resources received from the Atlantic-Cape May Regional Highway Traffic Safety Office to target those who make the roads unsafe for others.

The goal is to try to save lives, and prevent injuries and property-damage that seems to be a regular occurrence in the area, especially on Route 30.

History of Deadly Accidents on Route 30

Just two ago, a pedestrian was killed east of the Delilah Road overpass.

In April, another accident involving 5 vehicles near the intersection of Route 30 and Mill Road resulted in injuries and another death.

Looking at the numbers, it appears the police have a big job on their hands. So far in June, police have pulled over 175 vehicles, and have issued 222 summonses.

Police warn they are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy during this campaign.

The best way to avoid a summons? Slow down and obey the speed limit.

Traffic Summonses Have Far-Reaching Effect on Your Wallet

Not only will drivers face stiff fines, but they will receive points that will result in astronomical car insurance rates.

Tailgating 5 Points

Exceeding maximum speed 1-14 mph over limit 2 Points

Exceeding maximum speed 15-29 mph over limit 4 Points

Exceeding maximum speed 30 mph or more over limit 5 Points

The Absecon Police say this campaign is ongoing, at various days and times.

