Is it any wonder that people have lost trust in our government?

The never-ending lies would be funny if not so scary.

Let's talk about the drones over New Jersey.

It appears we finally have an answer of sorts.

According to a statement from the White House,

The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by FAA for research and various other reasons … this was not the enemy.

Okay, it's good to know it wasn't the enemy and they weren't sent from Mars.

But what the heck does that statement mean?

And how infuriating is it to find out the FAA knew all along what was going on?

Think about all the leaks that our government seems to allow whenever it suits their political agenda.

But God forbid our government communicates with us honestly.

Let's take a look back to December 15, when our then-Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News' This Week,

In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so that drones could fly at night, and that may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk.”

I get it.

This is the same guy who told us there was no problem at the Southern border, but come on.

Those drones created a near-panic situation.

People had justification for concern given the fact that just a year earlier, a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to cross the country.

And I'm not the only one infuriated by this.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden had this to say,

The unexplained drone activity, led to significant public concern, with residents, members of law enforcement, state, federal and local authorities scrambling for answers. The FAA’s lack of transparency regarding the nature of the operation, heightened alarm and created unnecessary anxiety in the community. It led to a waste of taxpayer resources to track and chase down suspicious reports. Residents of New Jersey were subjected to weeks of fear and uncertainty, with no clear communication or explanation at the time. For the FAA to now claim this was for ‘research’ shows a complete disregard for the trust and safety of our communities.

Yes, I'm glad these were harmless (I think), but questions remain.

Who at the FAA authorized this?

Who knew what was going on?

Who will be held accountable?

Something tells me there's more to come.

