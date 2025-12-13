After many false starts, inspection delays, and setbacks, the due diligence and pre-opening prep work are complete, and A Touch of Italy, one of the most popular restaurants in Atlantic County, is ready to reopen for business.

A Touch of Italy, at 6629 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, will open on Monday, December 15th, for dinner.

Reservations will be kept to a small number on Monday night to give staff a chance to get up to speed.

I've been following the process that owners Lou Freedman and Holly Pugh have been wrestling with while trying to get their restaurant open: balancing getting staff ready, taking reservations for holiday parties and worrying if they will be open in time to keep the reservations, and waiting to complete the final inspections with the township.

The good news is that frustration is over, and you are going to love the new A Touch of Italy.

New Owners at A Touch of Italy

The Palladino family sold the restaurant to partners Lou Freedman and Holly Pugh in mid-2022.

The new owners were preparing for their first Easter dinner at the restaurant in early April 2023 when a fire broke out in an old freezer late one night and caused extensive smoke damage to A Touch of Italy.

As Lou Freedman told me, what followed was a frustrating 2-year period of dealing with insurance claims, revised plans, and ensuring that the older log cabin building met modern-day building codes.

Freedman, who also owns the Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing and Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate, thinks that the wait will be worth it for the newly remodeled A Touch of Italy.

The New Touch of Italy

Because of the fire, most of A Touch of Italy is new and improved. Almost all of the restaurant equipment and furnishings were replaced, and the place looks beautiful.

Ceilings have been raised, a new, larger bar and stage area has replaced the old trattoria, and one room was designed as a speakeasy. A wine cellar has been added.

Workers have restored the building's distinctive stone exterior wall, and the restaurant's stunning fireplace has been repointed.

The new floor plan is more spacious and open, and great care was taken in the interior refresh, with beautiful new fixtures and finishes. The restaurant still has that warm and inviting feeling.

Lou Freedman says that certain things will remain the same. The Touch of Italy menu and prices will be the same as they were when the fire hit that night in 2023.

You will be able to enjoy live music on most nights, and will have a choice of rooms and settings for private parties.

There are also big plans for the outside patio in the spring.

