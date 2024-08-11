Up until now, families in Pleasantville have had to travel to nearby communities for family fun days.

Pleasantville has become known for lots of fast-food joints, but not much else.

If the current plans succeed, that is about to change. That is welcome news for the community.

The Pleasantville Shopping Center, on East Black Horse Pike, has a smattering of businesses.

There's an Asian Market and a Post Office, but little more.

Now comes word that Fun City Adventure Park will be opening in the center, and that's exciting news.

Fun City Adventure Park has locations throughout the country, including locations in Blackwood and Millville.

Their website says they are,

an inviting place for all ages to bounce, flip, and soar. Rediscover motion, laughter, and endless fun in our trampoline wonderland.

Visitors buy sessions at the facility in increments of 60/90/120 minutes. The prices generally range from $19 for a sixty-minute session to $28 for 120 minutes.

They offer discounted pricing for children under 5 years of age.

In addition to the trampolines, some locations have rock wall climbing, arcade games, dodgeball, and even bumper cars.

Each of their locations offers different experiences, and it isn't known yet what the Pleasantville location will feature.

Regardless of what the Pleasantville location ends up offering, most will agree that this is a much-needed attraction for families in our region.

The search is on for another anchor business to add to the shopping center.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a renaissance for this part of our community.

Source: RJ Runelli Retail Leasing Specialists

