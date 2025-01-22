8-Year-Old South Jersey Boy is Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Gio, an 8-year-old boy from Manahawkin, wasn't feeling well one night recently, suffering with bad stomach pain. His parents rushed him to the hospital thinking he might have appendicitis.

What they found out was far worse. Gio had masses and nodules throughout his abdomen and chest.

Gio was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where testing showed he had Stage 4 Ewing's Sarcoma, the most advanced stage of Ewing's Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation, a New Jersey-based non-profit pediatric cancer foundation that works hands on with each family they serve has supplied this information about Gio and his family.

Gio's Family Juggles Pregnancy With His Treatments

This poor family.

Gio is one of three children with a fourth child on the way. Gio's mom is pregnant with what doctor's say is a high-risk pregnancy.

What should be an exciting time has been tampered by Gio's diagnosis and a high-risk pregnancy.

The family could use all the support they can get in this difficult time. The Ashley Lauren Foundation frowns upon GoFundMe donations because of the 2.9% transaction fees plus 30 cents they charge with each donation.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation give 100% of donations directly to the family.

If you would like to help this family, call the Ashely Lauren Foundation at 732-414-1625.

Gio Takes the Lead & Shaves His Head

Can you imagine an 8-year-old boy being in the position of having to prepare for chemo and radiation? It sounds like Gio-- a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles-- is up to the task.

Gio has a long road of treatment (chemo and radiation) ahead of him and in solidarity to his courage, he decided to shave his own head before all of his hair came out. He recently got his port placed, but already, it hasn't been easy, going back and forth to Philadelphia.

