While living down South, we quickly learned that people took their barbecue seriously. The pride they take in their barbecue is not unlike the pride we take in pizza, here in New Jersey.

But alas, we can't live on pizza alone. For those times when we want something different, barbecue seems like a great choice for summertime.

We scoured the South Jersey area looking for the most delicious barbecue options. These barbecue joints offer a little of something for everyone. Whether you like your barbecue sweet, tangy, or kickin' hot, you'll find it at these great choices.

Back Bay BBQ and Grill 135 Somers Point-Longport Blvd, Somers Point

Open Thursday through Sunday 11 am - 9 pm

Big Swerve's BBQ 201 Broadway, Westville

Thursday - 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM Friday - 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Saturday - 1:00 PM - 8:30 PM Sunday - 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Canva Canva loading...

Buffalo Bill's Barbecue 416 Sicklerville RD, Sicklerville (Sickler Village Center)

Sunday-Thursday 11:00 am - 9:30 pm and Friday- Saturday 11 am - 11 pm

Fat Jack's BBQ 3820 Rt 42 N., Turnersville

Monday - Thursday 11 am – 9 pm

Friday and Saturday 8 am - 9 pm

Sunday 8 am – 8 pm

Ruthie Henri's Hotts Barbeque Restaurant 1003 Black Horse Pike, Folsom

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12 pm - 7 pm

Water Dog Smoke House 7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 11 am - 7 pm

Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 7 pm

Wildwoods BBQ 701 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood

Open 7 Days 12 pm - 8 pm

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis