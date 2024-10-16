🔴 7-11 Plans to Close 450 Stores in the US

🔴 There are Currently Over 9,400 Locations Nationally

🔴 In NJ, There are More Than 450 Locations

This one hurts.

7-11 has announced plans to shutter 450 underperforming stores nationwide.

One of my first jobs was working at a 7-11. My friend's family owned it, and it was a successful business.

Back in the day, it was bigger than Wawa.

The stores were clean and welcoming.

Sandwiches were made fresh (we had to clean the slicers after each use).

Slurpees were our signature product (and the machines actually worked).

On Sundays, Tommy and I would arrive to work at 3 am and wait for the newspapers to arrive.

Our job was to put the newspapers together. The NY Times came in about 7 sections. We'd have to put together a couple of hundred papers.

Then we'd have to insert the comics in the Trenton Times.

We were inked-up messes by the time we were done at 7 am.

Tom's family eventually sold the store.

It was a lot of work, and even with 3 boys and two daughters (and me), it was time.

I watched with sadness through the years as the stores got away from what made them popular.

Believe it or not, it started with the sandwiches.

They stopped making them in the store, and instead, sold pre-packaged sandwiches.

It seemed like it wouldn't be a big deal, but it was.

The Slurpees have become a mess too.

Some stores offer Coke-product slurpees, and others Pepsi-product Slurpees.

But the inconsistency didn't matter because it became difficult to find a Slurpee machine that worked.

I could go on and on.

Now, 7-11's parent company has announced they are closing 450 underperforming stores.

According to reports, the company has seen a steady decline over the past 6 months, including a 7.3% drop in August.

Interestingly, the company points to a decline in cigarette sales as a problem.

The once-popular convenience store product has seen a 26% drop in sales over the past 5 years.

Despite my observation about their pre-packaged sandwiches, the company says that food is its best-selling category and they will continue to grow that category further.

The company has not released a list of the stores scheduled to close.

Source: NY Post

