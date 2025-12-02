Annie McCormick, a reporter at 6abc Action News since 2012, announced on Monday that she is leaving the station immediately.

McCormick made the announcement on her Facebook page.

THANK YOU to our amazing 6abc viewers.

Today is my last day at 6abc after thirteen years!

“For our viewers, I just wanted to do the job the Constitution gave us the right to do in the most fair and respectful way. I am most thankful for the everyday people who have let me into their lives on even their worst days. I’ve learned my greatest life lessons from our viewers.”

Annie McCormick joined 6abc Action News in September 2012 as a general assignment reporter. She came to Action News from Harrisburg, where she was the weekend anchor and reporter.

Annie McCormick is a South Jersey Native

Annie McCormick grew up in South Jersey and is a graduate of Moorestown High School.

She graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, with a major in Communications and a minor in Music.

According to her 6abc website bio, before working in Harrisburg, Annie's on-air career included reporting stops in Waco, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Annie began her career in journalism as a photo intern in the White House press office.

After college, she worked as a photojournalist for newspapers and wire services in the Tri-State area, including The New York Times, the Associated Press, and The Philadelphia Daily News.

What's Next for Annie McCormick?

McCormick didn't mention what her plans are for the future, saying only that she's "looking forward to my next chapter in journalism".

She invited viewers to follow her on social media to keep up with her upcoming projects, including a historical true crime book, Restless Ghosts, due out in 2026.

