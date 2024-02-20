While you don't have to pass through customs when entering New Jersey, certain things are prohibited from bringing across state lines into the Garden State.

Items You Knew Were Prohibited From Crossing State Lines

Certain things are fairly obvious inclusions when it comes to items prohibited from crossing any state lines, such as illegal drugs, hazardous materials, firearms and ammunition, acids and treatment chemicals, certain food products, and illegal substances like absinthe and Rohypnol.

Items You May Not Have Known Were Prohibited at Customs

Many countries have restrictions on what you can bring into that country. These restrictions may include food, pets, and medications.

Some of the items with restrictions are not so obvious. Some countries may not allow you to take certain items out of the country, like antiques, animal skins, dog or cat fur, religious artifacts, and literature.

As of August 2023, a temporary suspension was even enacted on bringing dogs into the United States from high-risk countries for dog rabies.

5 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey

According to New Jersey attorney Phillip J. Murphy, several items are restricted for people moving across state lines into New Jersey. Here is a look at five things you are banned from bringing into New Jersey.

