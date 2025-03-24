3 South Jersey Big Lots Are Becoming Ocean State Job Lots

We've got lots of news about... lots. Stores in three South Jersey towns will soon be changing from Big Lots to Job Lots. Here's the story.

The bankrupt Big Lots chain recently closed all its stores around the country. But what's Big Lots' loss is Ocean State Job Lots gain.

O.S.J.L., a Rhode Island-based discount chain now has over 150 stores in New England, New York, and Pennsylvania, and five in New Jersey and they're set to open three more stores in South Jersey in spots left vacant by Big Lots.

"This is an exciting chapter for us," said Ocean State CEO and principal owner Marc Perlman.

"Expanding into new markets has long been part of our strategic plan, but like everything else we do, it needs to be done with value in mind. We look forward to introducing our unique brand, friendly service, and extraordinary savings to customers in each of these new communities."

Here's Five Things to Know About Ocean State Job Lots

1- The Ocean State Job Lot stores are expected to open by mid-summer at 257 W. New Road in Somers Point, at 3845 Bayshore Road in the Bayshore Mall in North Cape May, and at 580 N. Main Street in Bay Shore Plaza, Barnegat.

2- There are currently seven Ocean State Job State in New Jersey: Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, Freehold, Holmdel, South Plainfield and Sparta.

3- Ocean State Job Lot sells a wide variety of discounted merchandise, including household products, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen staples, and seasonal items, mostly purchased in bulk from other retailers.

My friends in New England swear by Ocean State Job Lots.

4-Ocean State Job Lots opened in 1977. Each store ranges from 27,000 to 43,000 square feet.

The discount chain likes to emphasize how it values its employees, pointing out that they won several employee-foused awards in 2024, including the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Award, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families according to Newsweek, and Healthiest Employers of Greater Philadelphia.

5- Ocean State Job Lots says it is hiring up to 70 employees per store and former Big Lots workers will be offered positions.

Available jobs at South Jersey stores include store associates, team leaders and supervisors, and warehouse jobs.

The company says the best place to start your job search is the Ocean State Job Lots official careers page.

