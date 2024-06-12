3 From Mays Landing Critical After Airborne Crash at Restaurant

Three people from Mays landing were airlifted to a Camden County hospital after being involved in a wild crash that took place at Mr. Bill’s Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Co. Rt. 73 in Hammonton.

An SUV Went Airborne in the Parking Lot of Mr. Bill's Restaurant

Winslow Township Police say an SUV driven by a woman, 65, from Mays Landing, was traveling southbound in the right lane when it left the roadway as it approached the intersection of West Fleming Pike.

The SUV veered into the parking lot of Mr. Bill's restaurant just before noon on Saturday, June 8 “and collided with landscaping materials, causing the vehicle to become airborne,” according to the police report.

The vehicle then hit a traffic light before it stopped, police said.

Three People Were Airlifted to the Hospital

The driver and two of her three passengers were critically injured and were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

All the occupants were Mays Landing residents; two 65 years old, one 66, and a fourth 73. Police did not say who was airlifted.

Multiple agencies including Assisting agencies: Winslow Twp. Fire Dept., Winslow Twp. EMS, Waterford Twp. EMS, Virtua Paramedics, AtlaniCare Paramedics, New Jersey State Police (medivac), Jeff Stat (medivac), and Cooper University Hospital (medivac) responded.

