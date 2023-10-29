2 South Jersey Men Busted for Importing Club Drug Ecstacy

Two North Cape May men are accused of importing the designer drug ecstasy by mail after a package with the drug was intercepted at JFK International Airport in New York City.

Jacob Groff, 31, and Craig Needles, 67, were arrested Wednesday when the package shipped from the Netherlands and addressed to Jacob Groff was found to contain the drug.

According to a release from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a joint investigation with officers from Homeland Security and Border Control agents intercepted the package on Wednesday, October 25.

That same day, authorities searched the men's home on Osprey Drive in North Cape May and found 2 ounces of ecstasy (MDMA), over a half-once of suspected methamphetamine, various prescription drugs, a handgun, drug distribution paraphernalia, and over $4000 in cash.

Ecstasy has become one of the most common illegal drugs sold on the streets. The drug is popular with teens and young adults who go to clubs, concerts, or rave parties.

The drug has sent many people to emergency rooms because of its dangerous side effects.

Jacob Groff and Craig Needles are facing a variety of charges for drug possession and distribution, money laundering, and firearms offenses.

The men are being held in the Cape May County Jail.

