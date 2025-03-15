2.5 Years Later, South Jersey Bank Robber Caught in Ukraine

An American wanted for robbing three South Jersey banks within a week in 2022 was apprehended in late February in Ukraine.

Authorities say Edward Deveaux, 29, from Camden County, was taken into custody on February 25, 2025, in Lviv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian authorities working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The international fugitive from South New Jersey was apprehended in the war-torn country over two years after going on a bank robbing spree.

The Camden County Prosecutor says Deveaux robbed the Truist Bank in Waterford on September 22, 2022, the TD Bank in Willingboro on Sept 26, 2022, and the Republic Bank on the Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow on Sept. 28, 2022.

He has been avoiding bank robbing charges for those crimes ever since in Ukraine.

Why Deveauz chose to go to Ukraine to hide was not addressed by officials.

South Jersey Bank Robber Fled to Europe

After investigating the three bank robberies in 2022, authorities determined that Deveaux was responsible for the bank robberies, according to a release from the CCPO.

During the fugitive investigation, a task force officer with the U.S. Marshal Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, learned that Deveaux had flown to multiple countries in Europe.

He ultimately entered Ukraine in the days after the Winslow bank robbery, according to Juan Mattos, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

“The successful location and arrest of Edward Deveaux is a testament to the U.S. Marshals and our state and local partners unwavering dedication to bringing fugitives to justice, no matter where they run.”

“Whether defendants flee over the Delaware River or across the Atlantic Ocean, we will continue to bring fugitives to justice through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Edward Deveaux is being held in a Ukrainian jail, pending extradition back to the U.S.

Boost Your Chances: The Best NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Games These are the NJ Lottery scratch-off tickets with the most remaining prizes. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media