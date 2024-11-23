18 Years Since Bodies of Four Women Were Found in West A.C.

November 20, 2024, marked the grim 18th anniversary of the discovery of the bodies of four women dumped in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City.

On Nov. 20, 2006, the four victims were found in the ditch behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City.

The murders have attracted substantial media attention over the years, but remain unsolved today. Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds issued a statement Wednesday promising that law enforcement would continue the investigation into the murders.

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office continues to actively investigate the deaths of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts. The Major Crimes Unit continues to coordinate with its partner agencies in a joint effort to further this investigation. In light of new advances in forensic technologies, we are hopeful we can bring justice to the victims and their families and hold the individual who committed these terrible crimes accountable.”

How The Investigation Began

Kim Raffo was the first victim discovered when her body was located by two women out for a walk along a path that ran parallel to the drainage ditch.

After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more female bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence. The ACPO Major Crimes Unit arrived and the crime scene area was secured.

Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective at the Egg Harbor Township Police Department 18 years ago when the bodies of Kim Raffo, 35, Molly Dilts, 20, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23, were discovered in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday and getting the phone call about the bodies of the women that were discovered. I remember exactly where I was going in the car with my family and I dropped everything and said I have to go. I knew that I had to get there immediately."

Here is a gallery of the women and photos and image grabs from Chasing News and the Associated Press taken during the investigation into these murders.

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

15 Places in New Jersey Where You Can't Carry a Gun Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis