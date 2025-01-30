14 Criminally Charged Atlantic County Officials & Employees

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office wants you to know that they are holding elected officials and public trust employees in Atlantic County accountable for their actions and for any unlawful offenses.

Several Atlantic County elected officeholders and people serving in positions of community trust have been arrested and charged for infractions recently, including mayors, school principals, administrators and teachers, corrections officers, and police officers.

On Facebook recently, the Prosecutor's Office published a listing of these people and the charges they are facing.

The residents of Atlantic County trust that those who are in these positions will serve honorably. We are extremely fortunate that most do. However, when someone serving in such a position falls short of their oath, it is necessary they be held accountable for their actions.

The following fourteen (14) individuals have been identified as employed as either public officials or who were in a position of public trust at the time of their offenses were charged in Atlantic County:

The Prosecutor Plans to Uphold the Law with Everyone

In the Facebook post, Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said that the “foundation of a just society is upholding the Rule of Law. There has to be one standard that applies to everyone period.”

"The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office's mission as the Chief Law Enforcement Agency is to do justice regardless of the individuals involved in the case. We will continue to strive to meet the highest standard every day and hold ourselves and those who fail to meet that standard accountable.”

If you have any information about serious criminal activity, including official misconduct, you can contact the ACPO. Call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site and leave information by filling out the form anonymously on the "Submit a Tip" page.

