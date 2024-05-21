10 Takeaways From Cape May County Tourism Report

The 2024 Cape May County Tourism Report looks at visitor trends determined by tourism officials and the annual visitor survey.

Tourist numbers were up in 2023 but most people spent less than in 2022, according to the report.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from the 55-page report.

10 Takeaways on the Cape May County Tourism Report

1- Cape May County's visiting tourists increased by 1.8% in 2023 to 11.6 million people compared to 11.4 million in 2022.

2- Tourism spending increased by 4.1% in 2023 to $7.7 billion compared to $7.4 billion in 2022.

3- There are 30 million people who are a tank of gas away or in a 300-mile radius of Cape May County.

4- Cape May County's year-round population of 94,610 balloons to an estimated summer population of 763,940.

5- Where Do the Most People Stay When They Visit Cape May County?

I thought the answers to this survey question were interesting.

A- 31.59% of people stay in a motel

B- 25.82% in a hotel

C- 13.64% stay in an apartment or house rental

D- 7.95% stay in a condo rental

E- This one is a tie at 5.68% with people who stay at a bed and breakfast or are day trippers

Campgrounds, Airbnbs, own their Cape May County home or other all have less than 5%

6- Cape May County remains second in New Jersey in direct tourism spending, with Atlantic County ranking first. Atlantic County’s lodging, which includes casino spending, topped all other counties statewide. Casino bricks and mortar spending in Atlantic City was $2.85 billion.

7- Which Cape May County Town is Your Vacation Destination?

A- Cape May 54.64%

B- The Wildwoods 47.91%

C- Ocean City 36.68%

D- Sea Isle City 15.91%

E- Stone Harbor 11.36%

F- Avalon 9.09%

G- Other 7.95%

8- 60% of people in the survey reduced vacation spending in 2023 and 48% said that the economy will impact vacation spending in 2024

9- Where Did You Get Information About Cape May County for Vacation

A- Return visit 52.27%

B- Family or friend 38.64%

C- Travel Guide 30.68%

D- Internet 29.9%

E- Print ad 11.55%

F- Radio/TV 10.14%

10- Cape May County saw an increase of 4.7% in visitors on day trips and a 1% increase in overnight visitors. Overnight visitors spend on average $365 per person, per day and the day tripper spends on average $110 per person.

Here's What Makes Ocean City So Special You told us about the place or thing that makes Ocean City, NJ special to you Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis