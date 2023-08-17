10 Reasons Why You Should Hate the Jersey Shore

1. Beautiful Golden Sand and Relaxing Sound of the Ocean.

Ok, this one should be obvious. We're busy with our work. How in the world are we supposed think about all the stressful stuff we have going on? That bright sun shining off the sand makes responding to those work emails impossible.

2. Restaurants

We have hundreds of restaurants of all types. How the heck are we supposed to choose? We've got it all. Italian, Chinese, Japanese, French, Indian and others. So many good ones too.

Interior of restaurant Thinkstock loading...

3. Casinos

Have you been to one of these places? They're like playgrounds for adults. Lots of games, great food and entertainment abound. Oh, and the clubs? It's too much fun. You may actually forget the bills that are waiting to be paid at home.

Canva Canva loading...

4. Concerts

Taylor Swift, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles and KISS have in common? All have played or are scheduled to play within driving distance. With all that's happening on the music scene, when will you have time to watch reruns of Seinfeld?

5. Festivals

Can you imagine thousands of people partying on the beach while some of the biggest musical artists play on a giant stage? Adult beverages in hand, lots of food and the dancing? I mean, you can get sand in all kinds of body parts.

Courtesy of BCMF Courtesy of BCMF loading...

6. Boardwalks

Games, food, rides and a view of the ocean? You can wind up spending your whole day on a boardwalk.

8. Risk of Depression

A couple of Jersey Shore sunsets, and you're likely to fall into a depressive state when you do have to leave.

Steve McKay Steve McKay loading...

9. Bagels and Pizza

Two of the best foods ever invented were bagels and pizza. Here at the Jersey shore, we have some of the best of the best of both those foods. You know what that means? Summertime at the shore is a bad time to think about cutting carbs and losing weight.

10. The Wildlife

The dolphins, and birds, and occasional whales are just a few of the animals that call the Jersey shore home. You'll get so distracted watching them, you'll never get off the beach.

Steve McKay Steve McKay loading...

Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 Listener Photos That's a wrap for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest