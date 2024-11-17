If you've been a driver in New Jersey for any amount of time, you've probably been pulled over by the police at least once or twice.

Most of us go through several immediate emotions when we see those police lights in our mirror.

The first reaction is usually one of two four-letter words. Then, your head races. What am I going to tell the officer?

I spoke to several friends of mine in law enforcement and asked: What can someone say to get out of a ticket?

The officers I spoke to all seemed to agree that it's not always what you say, but how you say it.

There are some occasions where it doesn't matter.

If you're caught speeding 15mph+ over the limit, you'll probably get a ticket.

However, there are some times when discretion is left up to the officer.

Officers remind you that when they pull you over, they don't know you.

They want to be able to go home after work. So the decision can be defused by,

When you see the lights, pull over immediately

Turn off your radio

Keep your hands on the steering wheel

Let the officer know what you are doing before making sudden movements. For instance, "I'm getting my insurance from the glove compartment..."

Be respectful. If you were pulled over, you were pulled over for a reason.

Being belligerent and rude accomplishes nothing.

If you are given a ticket, don't try to litigate the issue with the officer.

The more you say, the better the chance you are going to say something that will be used against you.

If the ticket is the result of equipment malfunction (light out) or missing documents, your attitude could help the day of your trial.

The officer could advise the court to drop the charges. Don't let your ego cost you.

For those who want to get creative, we've developed a list of excuses you could try.

Keep in mind, I'm not suggesting these will work, but you can try...

👮 I just washed my car and I'm trying to dry it.

👮 The guy behind me was too close. I was trying to create distance.

👮 I was jamming to the song on the radio and lost track of my speed.

👮 I had to pee really bad!

👮 I didn't realize your lights were on for ME. I was trying to get out of your way.

👮 I freaked out because there was a spider in the car.

👮 I was going how fast? My speedometer must not be working right.

👮 Are you sure it was MY car that was speeding?

👮 Nobody does the speed limit on this road. I didn't want to cause an accident.

👮 My damn gas pedal gets stuck. I need to get it checked.

