If your family loves sushi, you're in for a treat!

South Jersey is home to some fantastic spots where you can enjoy fresh, flavorful Japanese creations.

Whether you're a sushi aficionado or a newbie, there's something for everyone.

Sushi isn't just about the food—it's an experience.

Skilled sushi chefs are true artists, carefully crafting each piece with precision and care.

It's all about the perfect combination of flavors, textures, and presentation that make each bite special.

Luckily, there are several standout sushi spots in our region where you can savor these amazing creations.

From casual family-friendly venues to more intimate, upscale settings, you'll find plenty of options to satisfy your sushi cravings.

Ready to explore? Check out some of the best sushi restaurants in South Jersey that are sure to please every palate. Happy eating!

Tokyo Bleu Cinnaminson 602 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson

Sun 12:30 PM until 10:00 PM

Mon through Thursday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM

Fri 11:30 AM until 11:00 PM

Sat 12:30 PM until 11:00 PM

Yozu Japanese Restaurant 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

Sun 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM

Tue through Thursday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM

Fri 11:30 AM until 11:00 PM

Sat 11:30 AM until 11:00 PM

Restaurant at Engleside Inn 30 Engleside Avenue, Beach Haven

Open 7 Days Noon until Midnight

Sagami Japanese Restaurant 37 Crescent Blvd, Collinswood

Thursday through Sunday 4:00 PM until 8:30 PM

Ichiban Sushi Plaza 9, 1333 New Road, Northfield

Open 7 days from 11 AM until 8 PM

Osaka 720 Haddon Ave, Collinswood

Monday and Wednesday 11:30 AM until 8:45 PM

Thursday 11:30 until 10:15 PM

Friday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM

Saturday 12:30 PM until 10 PM

Sunday 12:30 PM until 8:45 PM

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse 390 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing

Monday through Thursday 1:00 PM through 8:30 PM

Friday and Saturday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM until 8:30 PM

Naruto 6106 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday 11:30 PM until 10:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM

Megu Sushi Tuscany Market Place, 1990 Marlton Pike East #18

Lunch: Monday Through Saturday 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM

Dinner: Monday through Thursday 2:30 until 9:45 PM

Saturday 2:30 PM until 10:15 PM

Sunday Dinner only 12:30 PM until 9:30 PM

Sushi Ocen View 556 Sea Isle Blvd C

Monday through Thursday 11:30 until 10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 11:30 until 10:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM

