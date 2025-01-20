10 of the Best Sushi Places in South Jersey
If your family loves sushi, you're in for a treat!
South Jersey is home to some fantastic spots where you can enjoy fresh, flavorful Japanese creations.
Whether you're a sushi aficionado or a newbie, there's something for everyone.
Sushi isn't just about the food—it's an experience.
Skilled sushi chefs are true artists, carefully crafting each piece with precision and care.
It's all about the perfect combination of flavors, textures, and presentation that make each bite special.
Luckily, there are several standout sushi spots in our region where you can savor these amazing creations.
From casual family-friendly venues to more intimate, upscale settings, you'll find plenty of options to satisfy your sushi cravings.
Ready to explore? Check out some of the best sushi restaurants in South Jersey that are sure to please every palate. Happy eating!
Tokyo Bleu Cinnaminson 602 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson
Yozu Japanese Restaurant 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May
Restaurant at Engleside Inn 30 Engleside Avenue, Beach Haven
Open 7 Days Noon until Midnight
Sagami Japanese Restaurant 37 Crescent Blvd, Collinswood
Thursday through Sunday 4:00 PM until 8:30 PM
Ichiban Sushi Plaza 9, 1333 New Road, Northfield
Open 7 days from 11 AM until 8 PM
Osaka 720 Haddon Ave, Collinswood
Monday and Wednesday 11:30 AM until 8:45 PM
Thursday 11:30 until 10:15 PM
Friday 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM
Saturday 12:30 PM until 10 PM
Sunday 12:30 PM until 8:45 PM
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse 390 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing
Monday through Thursday 1:00 PM through 8:30 PM
Friday and Saturday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM
Sunday 12:00 PM until 8:30 PM
Naruto 6106 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday 11:30 PM until 10:00 PM
Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM
Megu Sushi Tuscany Market Place, 1990 Marlton Pike East #18
Lunch: Monday Through Saturday 11:30 AM until 2:30 PM
Dinner: Monday through Thursday 2:30 until 9:45 PM
Saturday 2:30 PM until 10:15 PM
Sunday Dinner only 12:30 PM until 9:30 PM
Sushi Ocen View 556 Sea Isle Blvd C
Monday through Thursday 11:30 until 10:00 PM
Friday and Saturday 11:30 until 10:00 PM
Sunday 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM
20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
These Absurdly Delicious Scallops are Served in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media