10 Cool Posts & Pics From Cape May Bob Dylan Movie Shoot
As shooting of scenes wraps up in Cape May for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, here are 10 cool photos and social media posts about the movie shoot that got so much attention in Cape May this week.
The Newport Folk Festival was also the first time he performed his song “Like a Rolling Stone” live, a song from which the upcoming biopic gets its title. Cape May is being used as a stand-in for Newport, Rhode Island in scenes depicting the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.
It was first announced in 2020 that director James Mangold planned to write and direct a biopic about Bob Dylan, with Timothée Chalamet cast as Dylan. That movie is finally being made, with some local scenes being shot. Mangold also directed Walk the Line, the film about the young life of singer-songwriter Johnny Cash.
One of the great things about the movie being shot in Cape May was seeing all the 1960s classic cars on the streets all week.
The cast includes Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman. A Complete Unknown does not yet have a release date.
