10 Cool Posts & Pics From Cape May Bob Dylan Movie Shoot

As shooting of scenes wraps up in Cape May for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, here are 10 cool photos and social media posts about the movie shoot that got so much attention in Cape May this week.

A Complete Unknown tells the story of the young Bob Dylan's life and music. The film focuses on the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan famously played an electric guitar onstage, angering some fans over his switch from acoustic folk to electrically amplified instruments.

Wendy Bodnarik/Facebook Wendy Bodnarik/Facebook loading...

The Newport Folk Festival was also the first time he performed his song “Like a Rolling Stone” live, a song from which the upcoming biopic gets its title. Cape May is being used as a stand-in for Newport, Rhode Island in scenes depicting the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

A Complete Unknown stars the Oscar-nominated Timothée Chalamet as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Ellie Fanning plays a character inspired by Dylan’s former girlfriend, artist Suze Rotolo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Wildwood Sun by-the-Sea (@wildwoodsunmagazine)

It was first announced in 2020 that director James Mangold planned to write and direct a biopic about Bob Dylan, with Timothée Chalamet cast as Dylan. That movie is finally being made, with some local scenes being shot. Mangold also directed Walk the Line, the film about the young life of singer-songwriter Johnny Cash.

Justin Mattes/Facebook Justin Mattes/Facebook loading...

One of the great things about the movie being shot in Cape May was seeing all the 1960s classic cars on the streets all week.

The cast includes Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Nick Offerman. A Complete Unknown does not yet have a release date.



35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis