$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at South Jersey Quick Stop

Check those tickets, South Jersey lottery players!

A $1 million winning Powerball Lottery ticket was sold on Saturday night at a South Jersey convenience store.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday, Nov 9th at Quick Stop, located at 886 W. Bay Ave. in Barnegat, NJ.

The winning numbers were 11, 24, 50, 56, and 66, and the Powerball drawn was 16 with a Power Play of 2X.

Unfortunately for the lottery player, the ticket hit all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

That's good for a $1 million prize, but not the $103 million jackpot that went up for grabs on Monday night.

Although no player claimed the Powerball jackpot, two additional New Jersey players in Bergen and Somerset counties took home $50,000 in secondary prizes.

Powerball Has Rolled Over Six Times

Before Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot had rolled over six times since a lucky player in Georgia won $478 million on Oct. 23.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, were 3-21-24-34-46, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3x.

