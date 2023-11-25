You Can Soon Sleep Out With the Animals at Six Flags Great Adventure

Remember when you could drive through the animal safari at Great Adventure and the giraffes and camels would stick their heads in your car, take your food, and wreak havoc among your preschoolers?

How about when the monkeys (oh, the monkeys!) jumped on your vehicle, bent your radio antenna, and did things you didn't want to explain to the kids in the backseat?

Well, beginning next summer, you can now sleep within earshot of those animals!

Great Adventure to allow glamping in the animal kingdom

Glamping is coming to Great Adventure!

Count me as one of the people who wasn't quite sure what glamping meant.

I looked it up for us. Our friends at Merriam-Webster define glamping as: "outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping."

Well, that's a step up from "regular" camping!

Glamping is coming to the new Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa

Great Adventure, in Jackson, New Jersey, promises the opportunity to wake up in an "ultra-luxurious tent, watching the sunrise over scenic fields as giraffes freely roam just feet away."

Well, that sounds, uh, dangerous!

If you take part, you'll sleep in a custom luxury tent, relax in a spa, and eat in a nice restaurant.

(Not sure if the animals themselves are on the menu. Probably not.)

The Wild Safari Drive Thru is changing

The safari is changing it up. You will no longer be able to drive your car through the park. It's being reopened as the Safari Off-Road Adventure.

No dates have been announced, but it's all coming in 2024.

SOURCES: SixFlags.com and YouTube - American Coaster Enthusiasts.

