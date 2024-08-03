Viral Video Shows Yankees Fan Assaulting Man At Citizens Bank Park

You know what they say about Philly sports fans... you never know what's going to happen at a game. We always get made fun of for our passion. That's what makes the games great though, right? It's about the experience.

This time, however, it wasn't Phillies fans making videos go viral on social media. Usually, there's a fight or an altercation in the parking lot that adds insult to injury regarding Philly sports fans' reputation.

For the first time in a while, it's not fans of the home team making headlines.

A video went viral on social media from the Phillies vs. Yankees series that has all of us absolutely shook. It's one thing to get into a verbal altercation with another fan. It's a whole escalated situation when it becomes physical.

A Yankees fan was caught on camera first verbally going at another fan in attendance right outside of Citizens Bank Park. What started as a verbal altercation turned into a full-blown smackdown - WWE-style.

Physical assault caught on camera at Phillies game in Citizens Bank Park parking lot

A man in a Yankees jersey was spotted screaming at a man in a black t-shirt. The situation then escalated to the man in the jersey getting right in the guy in the black shirt's face.

The altercation didn't stop there...

The guy in the jersey wound up knocking the guy in the black shirt COMPLETELY OUT. Black shirt man was on the ground after that smack. There's no doubt it hurt.

Nobody knows what happened after the guy in the black shirt came-to, but there's no way he wasn't in pain. The comments from alleged eyewitnesses say the man in the Yankees jersey tried to enter the Bank, but security didn't let him in. Another comment claims he was then chased down the street by an angry mob and some police officers. It's important to emphasize here, though, that none of those statements have proven to be verified.

Here's your trigger warning... the hit the guy in the black shirt takes is pretty gnarly. You can watch it HERE.

