Who's happy?

Residents of Hammonton, Vineland, and Millville apparently are!

The happiest cities in New Jersey

A study named the ten happiest cities in the state, and Hammonton, Millville, and Vineland made the top 10!

Who knew?

CreditDonkey has a study that found Summit was the happiest city and Hammonton was the second happiest.

The criteria that determined the happiest cities

The study used seven different criteria to determine the happiest cities. At the top of the list is the number of restaurants per capita. Hey, going out makes people happy!

Also analyzed: were crime rates, commute time, departure time, income, divorce rate, and percentage of income spent on housing.

Departure time is the percentage of people who leave for work before 5 am. (Hey, that's me and I'm happy!)

Millville and Vineland place high on the list of happy cities

Millville finished ninth on the happy list and Vineland tenth.

The Top 10 looks like this after Summit and Hammonton: Westfield, Secaucus, Hoboken, Woodbury, Kearny, and Gloucester City.

What makes Hammonton such a happy place?

Hammonton was found to have one restaurant for every 410 residents. The odds of being a victim of a violent crime are just 1 in 990.

Hammonton residents have an average commute time of just over 25 minutes, and only 3.4% of residents leave for work before 5 am.

About 25% of Hammonton resident's income is spent on housing.

So, what do you think? Did they get it right with Hammonton, Vineland, and Millville?

SOURCE: Credit Donkey.com

