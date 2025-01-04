Would You Try South Jersey’s 1 LB Cheesesteak?

It's arguably one of the best meals you'll ever have in state of New Jersey. To be honest, I'm not sure I know of anybody who dislikes them. I'm talking about one of the most delicious sandwiches in all of the Garden State.

No, I'm not referring to a hoagie (or sub, as some people call them).

I'm talking about the cheesesteak.

If you don't like cheesesteaks, do you even like America? Cheesesteaks are basically a South Jersey delicacy at this point. Sure, people will say the best cheesesteaks are found in Philly. Most of us here in South Jersey know that's not true. You can find GREAT steaks in the city if you know where to look, but if you say that Pat's and Geno's have the best ones, that's how those of us with true Philly roots know that you're a poser.



Plenty of places make an awesome cheesesteak sandwich here on the Jersey side of the bridges. People love Donkey's in Camden, Pete's in Egg Harbor Township, and even Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing makes a pretty good one.

The ultimate South Jersey cheesesteak, though, is apparently found in Marlton. Located in Burlington County, you'll find a shop called Peppino's Pizza and Trattoria. Their version of the cheesesteak sandwich is currently going WILD on social media. Apparently, you can't eat this thing in one sitting.



I'll admit, it's hard for me to eat an entire cheesesteak at one time, too. After doing a little investigating, I can already guarantee I won't be able to finish this one. It's a BIG boy...

Have you ever had a one-pound cheesesteak before?

Peppino's makes theres with Cooper Sharp American cheese (delicious) with the option of adding mushrooms, fried onions, peppers, or all of the above. The choice is yours. If you're wondering you can get it with whiz, of course you can. They may be located in Burlington County, but that's still technically South Jersey.

Take a look at how HUGE this thing is:

Do you think you could eat this thing all at once? Let us know in the comments!

