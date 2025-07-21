My morning radio show host, Jahna, continuously tells me, off the air - "You can't say that!"

I respond with: "That's so gay!"

Oops!

WARNING: What you are about to read (and may have just read above) may be offensive. It wasn't always considered offensive, but it is now, given our current politically correct world.

You can't say that in New Jersey

Let's take a look at things you can no longer say - because it's 2025.

Let's start out with, "That's so gay." Years ago, if you didn't like something and considered it stupid, you might call it "gay." Of course, you can't do that anymore.

How about this one: crippled. Years ago, it was ok to say that. Not anymore. Now the word is "handicapped." Wait, is that still acceptable? "Challenged" is a more acceptable term.

Once in a great while, you'll still see an Oriental Restaurant. "Oriental" is no longer acceptable in most circles. It's objectifying. There are more appropriate words to use instead.

Years ago, the word "retarded" was acceptable. That's no longer the case today. It's considered a slur. Today, more acceptable terms are "Intellectual disability" or "developmentally disabled."

We all know that the term "Indian" is no longer acceptable in most circumstances. I just read recently that the term "Eskimo" is now politically incorrect. Really? Who am I going to rub noses with on a cold day?

Political correctness rears its head

I found out that you can't say "gypped" anymore. As in, "I got gypped" - meaning cheated or ripped off. "Gypped" is now a "harmful stereotype." Who knew?

The term "Illegal alien" is now unacceptable. Did you know that? Apparently, it's dehumanizing. "Undocumented immigrant" is more acceptable.

Here are more phrases that are no longer permissible in most cases: "A hysterical woman", "Chairman", and "Manpower."

(Yes, that sound may be me rolling my eyes. And, Archie Bunker might be rolling over in his grave.")

Oh - one more. Heard this one the other day. It's not a "master bedroom", it's a "primary bedroom."

Are you offended yet?

