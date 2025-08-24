On a night when the island was being battered by the offshore effects of Hurricane Erin, Ocean City, New Jersey, may have been saved. That is, the Ocean City, New Jersey, that many of us have known and cherished.

Last night, according to the Ocean City Sentinel, following a vote by Ocean City Council, owners of the former Wonderland Pier Amusement Park announced they're throwing in the towel on plans for a boardwalk hotel, and will, instead, sell the property.

Ocean City Council Vote Stalls Progress on Boardwalk Hotel Idea

In a vote of 6-1, the Ocean City Council turned down the idea to recommend the property plan to the local planning board. That move apparently was enough for the property owner to declare, "It's over."

The Ocean City Sentinel reports that owner Eustace Mita said the vote delays any action on the property for at least five years - and that's just too long to wait. He indicated that the property - the former home of Wonderland Pier - will go up for sale.

It can be yours for $25 million.

What Happens Now to the Wonderland Pier site?

Last night's vote and the property owner's comments seem to indicate that the proposed boardwalk hotel idea is dead. Just what happens now is anyone's guess.

Will someone - or some entity - put together the funds to buy the property to once again open the pier and restore it close to its former self? Will someone buy the property and attempt to build something else?

Whatever happens, there will be no quick solution.

For full details of the Ocean City Council meeting, please go to Ocean City Sentinel.

SOURCE: Ocean City Sentinel

